Image copyright AFP Image caption Stephen Lawrence was murdered at a bus stop in Eltham, south London, in 1993 in a racially motivated attack

A former police officer accused of corruption in the original Stephen Lawrence murder inquiry will face no action, it has been confirmed.

Ex-Det Sgt John Davidson was alleged to have been paid by the father of David Norris, who was convicted in 2012 of Stephen's murder.

The claims were made by Mr Davidson's former colleague, Neil Putnam, a corrupt officer turned supergrass.

But an investigation by the police watchdog found no evidence.

The allegations were examined in 2014 during a new review of the case by barrister Mark Ellison QC, who led the prosecution of Norris and a second man, Gary Dobson, for Stephen's murder in 2012.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IOPC) said after reviewing all the available evidence including that highlighted in the Ellison review, there was "no indication of corruption on the part of Mr Davidson relating to the original Stephen Lawrence murder investigation".

Image copyright Met Police Image caption David Norris was found guilty in 2012 of murdering Stephen Lawrence

The inquiry into the original investigation into the 18-year-old's murder, which began in March 2015, is being directed by the watchdog and carried out by the National Crime Agency.

The IOPC said the probe was "well advanced".

Stephen was stabbed to death in a racist attack by a gang in Eltham, south-east London, in 1993.

The initial attempts to catch his killers were hampered by incompetence and institutional racism in the Metropolitan Police.

No arrests were made for two weeks after his death despite five suspects, including Dobson and Norris, being named by anonymous informants.

It was reported last week that two former detectives involved in the original murder investigation have been interviewed under caution for alleged misconduct in public office.

The IOPC spokeswoman added: "Investigators have been and continue to interview serving and former police officers and staff involved in the original murder inquiry."