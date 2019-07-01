Image copyright Google Image caption The 86-year-old woman was struck on Upper Richmond Road in Wandsworth

An elderly woman has died after she was hit by a bus in south-west London.

The 86-year-old woman was struck on Upper Richmond Road in Wandsworth at about 19:45 BST.

She was taken to hospital by paramedics but died a short time later. Her next of kin have been informed.

The Met Police said no arrests had been made. Road closures are in place and police have told motorists to use "alternative routes", warning of "extensive traffic disruption".