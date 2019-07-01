Image copyright Public domain Image caption The person is believed to have fallen from a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi on Sunday afternoon

The body of a suspected stowaway who is believed to have fallen from the landing gear of a flight into Heathrow Airport has been found in a garden.

The body - believed to be that of a man - was found in Clapham, south-west London just before 15:40 BST on Sunday.

The individual is believed to have fallen from a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi, police said.

A bag, water and some food were found in the landing gear compartment on the aircraft when it landed.

The Metropolitan Police said a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course and his death was not being treated as suspicious.

Kenya Airways said the aircraft was inspected and no damage was reported.

A spokesman said: "The 6,840km (4250mi) flight takes eight hours and 50 minutes. It is unfortunate that a person has lost his life by stowing aboard one of our aircraft and we express our condolences.

"Kenya Airways is working closely with the relevant authorities in Nairobi and London as they fully investigate this case."