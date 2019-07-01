Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kelly Mary Fauvrelle was stabbed to death in south London in the early hours of Saturday

A heavily pregnant woman who was stabbed to death in south London has been described as "amazingly intelligent", with "her whole life ahead of her".

Tributes have been paid to 26-year-old Kelly Mary Fauvrelle, who was pronounced dead at a house in Raymead Avenue, Croydon, on Saturday.

Her baby was delivered at the scene and is in hospital in a critical condition.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Scotland Yard said a 29-year-old was in custody and a 37-year-old had been released under investigation. The Met said it was keeping an "open mind as to motive".

'Heartbreaking'

Posting on social media, Aaleeah Knowles paid tribute to Ms Fauvrelle: "Kelly - you were a young woman with a business mind. You were genuine and real.

"I'm devastated to hear what happened to you. You didn't deserve this. You've touched my soul and my emotions are all over the place for you.

"You were amazingly intelligent and bright and I'm just devastated."

While Amanda Allen, said: "Absolutely heartbreaking, I pray the baby makes a miraculous recovery. Praying for all the family. Such a cruel world. I hope the knife laws change now. This has to stop. RIP beautiful lady."

One Twitter user said: "I am so sorry to the family of Kelly Mary, no mother nor baby should have to be hurt in anyway let alone this way."

Skip Twitter post by @OneYr2Change I am so sorry to the family of Kellymary, no mother nor baby should have to be hurt in anyway let alone this way. I pray Kellymary’s child survives, I pray for her soul and family. This is tragic #KellymaryFauvrelle #RestInPeace — 💖🍸🍭One To Change🍭🍸💖 (@OneYr2Change) June 30, 2019 Report

Linda Onar added: "What a wicked world we are living in, how could another human being do such a callous act on a young woman pregnant with child? She had her whole life ahead of her.

"My heart goes out to the family and friends of Kelly. Just hoping and praying the little one pulls through."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ms Fauvrelle was found with stab wounds at a property in Raymead Avenue

Medics fought to save Ms Fauvrelle after being called at about 03:30 BST on Saturday.

A post-mortem examination is due to be held soon, the Met said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption A forensic team was seen arriving on Sunday morning

On Twitter, London mayor Sadiq Khan said: "Violence against women is endemic in society and devastating murders in the home, like this one, show the scale of the problem we face.

"My prayers are with this innocent child, and with the mother it has so tragically lost."

The weekend saw three other murders in the capital.

A 54-year-old man died after being assaulted in Brixton and a man believed to be in his late 20s was stabbed to death in Newham.

An 18-year-old also died after taking himself to hospital with stab wounds following a fight in Walworth.