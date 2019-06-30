Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kelly Mary Fauvrelle was stabbed to death in south London in the early hours of Saturday

A heavily pregnant woman who was stabbed to death has been named as Kelly Mary Fauvrelle.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering the 26-year-old, who was pronounced dead at a house in Croydon, south London, early on Saturday.

Her baby was delivered at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital where it is in a critical condition.

Police said a 29-year-old was in custody and a 37-year-old had been released under investigation.

Both men were arrested on Saturday.

Scotland Yard said it was keeping an "open mind as to motive".

Det Ch Insp Mick Norman described it as "a horrific incident" and said the force's "sympathies go out to [the woman's] devastated family".

It is believed Ms Fauvrelle was about eight months pregnant. A post-mortem examination is due to be held.

A cordon is in place around the whole of Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath.

Chandra Mutucumarana, who has lived in the street since 1976, said he was "utterly shocked" and neighbours were "upset for her but hopeful for the child".

Image caption The forensic team was seen arriving on Sunday morning