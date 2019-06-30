A man believed to be in his late 20s has been stabbed to death.

Police were called to the junction of Ron Leighton Way and Wakefield Street in Newham, east London, on Saturday night where they found the wounded man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin have been notified.

A murder investigation has been launched and Scotland Yard said a post-mortem examination and formal identification of the victim would take place.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police.