Image copyright Handout Image caption Jodie Chesney was stabbed to death in a London park in March

Two men and two boys have denied murdering a girl in a London park.

Jodie Chesney, 17, was stabbed to death while with friends in Harold Hill in Romford, east London, on 1 March.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road in Romford, Svenson Ong-a-kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road in Romford, and two boys aged 16 and 17, who cannot be named, appeared at the Old Bailey via video link to enter their not guilty pleas.

The trial is due to start on 2 September.