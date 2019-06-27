Image copyright Crows Image caption London-based band Crows formed in 2013 and released their debut album this year

A punk band had about £7,000 worth of instruments and equipment - including a "unique" sounding guitar - stolen after they returned from a European tour.

Crows left their van outside guitarist Steve Goddard's north-west London home on Monday with equipment inside because "we were completely shattered" after returning from the Netherlands.

Mr Goddard went back to the vehicle on Wednesday to find their gear stolen.

He said he felt "annoyed" and "frustrated".

Mr Goddard, whose band formed in 2013, said they would "usually put all of our stuff at a lock-up" but through exhaustion "we decided to park the van up as close to another car as possible on the side of the road".

However, thieves were able to drill the lock and open the doors before fleeing with the equipment.

Image copyright Crows Image caption Steve Goddard said thieves drilled a hole in the van to break in

Among the items stolen from the van in Camden were two of his guitars, as well as the bassist's amplifier, a drum stand and microphone equipment.

"We've had a lot of shows and we've got more coming up. We don't have a lot of money and are not covered by insurance," Mr Goddard added.

"The thing that's winding me up the most is one of the guitars was my favourite guitar and has a really unique sound.

"I've struggled to find anything like it so it may impact the overall sound. Everything else we're hoping to be able to get again, it's just going to be a pretty hefty credit card bill."

Image copyright Crows Image caption Steve Goddard said the guitar had "sentimental" value

He acknowledge there was a "slim chance" of the equipment being recovered and said they began crowdfunding page in response to fans' generosity.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said it received a report of theft from a motor vehicle on Wednesday and that enquiries are ongoing.