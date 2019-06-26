Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Police arrest Shao Jiang

Police officers questioned over their arrest of a protester during Chinese President Xi Jinping's 2015 state visit will face no disciplinary action.

Dr Shao Jiang was arrested outside London's Mansion House before President Xi's arrival, on suspicion of a breach of peace and a public order offence.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct's (IOPC) investigation involved "complex" security matters.

The report concluded no officer had a case to answer for misconduct.

Dr Shao was filmed holding two pieces of A4 paper which read "End autocracy" and "Democracy now".

He complained about the time he spent in custody and having belongings seized from his home by police.

The IOPC's initial assessment suggested some officers might have "breached professional standards".

"The information required access to security matters around the 2015 Chinese presidential visit and this proved complex.

"However, we ultimately concluded no officer had a case to answer for misconduct or gross misconduct," the report said.