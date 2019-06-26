Image copyright Google Image caption The man may have been suffering from poor mental health, say police

An investigation has been launched after a mentally ill man who stabbed himself was Tasered.

Police were called to an attempted break-in in Camberwell, south-east London, on Tuesday morning where a man in his 50s was brandishing a knife.

Officers forced entry because someone else was at risk, and the man stabbed himself in the chest. He is in a critical but stable condition.

The Met has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Police said a Taser was also used at the residential property on Harleyford Road and part of the investigation would look at the sequence of events.

A Met spokesman said: "The man may have been suffering from poor mental health," and the injury was self-inflicted.

A spokesman for the police watchdog said: "Following an assessment of the information available to us we have begun an independent investigation.

"Our investigators have already started to gather evidence, they have viewed body-worn footage of the incident and will be taking accounts from the officers involved."