Image copyright Google Image caption Angela Gulbenkian was due at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday

An arrest warrant has been issued for an art dealer charged with stealing more than £1m.

Angela Gulbenkian, 37, of Battersea, south London, is accused of theft from Art Incorporated Limited and stealing £50,000 from client Jacqui Ball.

Ms Gulbenkian failed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier.

A request by her lawyer to adjourn the hearing was rejected after prosecutor Michael Mallon called into doubt the provenance of a doctor's letter.

Ms Gulbenkian is accused of two charges - one being theft by finding involving £1,061,484 belonging to Art Incorporated Limited.

'Ambiguity of document'

The other count relates to when she was tasked by Ms Ball with procuring a sculpture by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, entitled Yellow Pumpkin.

Ms Gulbenkian was charged in April and a previous court listing on 21 May was adjourned as she was said to need time to recuperate from a surgical procedure in Germany.

After being asked to adjourn the hearing on the grounds of ill health, bench chairwoman Claire Harris said there was "substantial concern about this document [the doctor's letter] and the ambiguity of the document".

Magistrates issued a warrant for her arrest in Germany, but Ms Harris added: "If defence provides satisfactory evidence, defence can return to the court to make a submission."