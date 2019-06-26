London

Angela Gulbenkian: Warrant issued over '£1m art theft'

Wesminster Magistrates Court Image copyright Google
Image caption Angela Gulbenkian was due at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday

An arrest warrant has been issued for an art dealer charged with stealing more than £1m.

Angela Gulbenkian, 37, of Battersea, south London, is accused of theft from Art Incorporated Limited and stealing £50,000 from client Jacqui Ball.

Ms Gulbenkian failed to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court earlier.

A request by her lawyer to adjourn the hearing was rejected after prosecutor Michael Mallon called into doubt the provenance of a doctor's letter.

Ms Gulbenkian is accused of two charges - one being theft by finding involving £1,061,484 belonging to Art Incorporated Limited.

'Ambiguity of document'

The other count relates to when she was tasked by Ms Ball with procuring a sculpture by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, entitled Yellow Pumpkin.

Ms Gulbenkian was charged in April and a previous court listing on 21 May was adjourned as she was said to need time to recuperate from a surgical procedure in Germany.

After being asked to adjourn the hearing on the grounds of ill health, bench chairwoman Claire Harris said there was "substantial concern about this document [the doctor's letter] and the ambiguity of the document".

Magistrates issued a warrant for her arrest in Germany, but Ms Harris added: "If defence provides satisfactory evidence, defence can return to the court to make a submission."

