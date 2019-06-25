Image copyright @hansmollman Image caption The advert was due to run for two weeks

Transport for London has apologised for a Tube advert that appeared to joke about sexual assault.

TfL said the posters for ride-hailing app Kapten had been approved in error and would now be removed.

The poster reads: "When you recognise your blind date from the news, get me out of here Kapten."

Green Party co-leader Sian Berry, who had called for the adverts to be taken down, said: "It's making a joke out of the serious issue of sexual assault."

Kapten has said it will not use the poster in future campaigns.

'Offensive, grim'

Mollie Goodfellow, who first complained about the advert, tweeted (using sarcasm): "It's funny because women might meet a murderer or rapist on a blind date and might need to escape to protect themselves."

Ms Berry responded: "I'm asking the Mayor how the hell that happened. It literally jumps at you with offensiveness and there are supposed to be checks. TfL themselves have good adverts on safe travel so how it was missed I don't know. Grim."

The advert had been planned to run for two weeks.

In a statement, TfL said: "This advertisement was approved in error and we apologise for any offence it has caused.

"We are working to ensure that it doesn't happen again.

"The advertisement does not meet the requirements of our advertising policy and is being removed from across our transport network."