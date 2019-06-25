Image copyright Met Police Image caption Billy Cox was found dying by his 13-year-old sister in 2007

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 15-year-old boy more than 12 years ago.

Billy Cox was shot dead in his bedroom in Fenwick Place in Clapham, south-west London, on 14 February 2007.

He was found fatally injured by his younger sister, then aged 13. There was no sign of forced entry to the house.

Two men aged 26 and 31 were arrested on suspicion of his murder on Tuesday and taken to a police station in south London to be questioned.

The Met Police said the men were detained "following developments within the investigation".

One person was held on suspicion of murder and four people were arrested for suspected drug dealing in June 2007 during the original investigation into Billy's death, but no charges were brought.