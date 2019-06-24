Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Paul Crossley said his victims were chosen at random

A man who pushed a former Eurotunnel boss on to Tube tracks in central London has been jailed for life.

Paul Crossley shoved 91-year-old Sir Robert Malpas at Marble Arch in April 2018, after earlier trying to push Tobias French at Tottenham Court Road.

Crossley, 47, of Leyton, east London, was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and will serve a minimum of 12 years.

A judge described him as a "grave and enduring risk to the public".

Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC told the Old Bailey that Crossley had carried out two attacks in "terrifying circumstances".

The court previously heard Crossley, who has paranoid schizophrenia, had not taken his medication on the day of the attacks and had used £600 worth of crack cocaine the day before.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Tobias French was about to get the Tube home when a stranger attempted to push him into the path of an oncoming train.

After being pushed on to the tracks, Sir Robert was rescued by teacher Riyad El Hussani, who jumped from the platform and pulled him away from danger.

Former industrialist Sir Robert, who was knighted in 1998, spent more than a week in hospital with a fractured pelvis and a head wound.

The attack came shortly after Crossley, from Leyton, had tried to push Mr French onto the tracks.

'Sought vulnerable victim'

During the trial, Crossley said he meant "to scare" Mr French, who had "looked at me a bit funny".

Judge Hilliard said that after Crossley's failed bid to push Mr French he "consciously and deliberately sought out a more vulnerable victim", and "the moment you saw Sir Robert you went for him".

The "driving force" for the attacks was "drug abuse and its consequences" rather than paranoid schizophrenia, the judge added.

Crossley will first be sent to hospital until his health improves and then to prison to serve the remainder of his sentence.