Image copyright Google Image caption The man was discovered fatally injured when police were called to Exeter House in Feltham

A man aged in his 20s has been shot dead at a block of flats in south-west London.

The victim was discovered critically injured when armed police were called to Exeter House, Watermill Way, Feltham, at 23:05 BST on Friday.

He was treated by paramedics but died at the scene shortly after. His next of kin have been told.

Scotland Yard said nobody else was injured in the shooting and no arrests have been made.

A post-mortem examination will take place "in due course", the force said.