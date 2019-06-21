Barnet stabbing: Victim named as David Bello-Monerville
- 21 June 2019
A man stabbed to death in north London has been named as David Bello-Monerville.
Police were were called to reports of a fight in Welbeck Road in Barnet at 22:50 BST on Tuesday.
Nathan Harewood, 27, of Pert Close, Friern Barnet, has been charged with aggravated burglary with intent.
He remains in custody and is due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Police continue to appeal for witnesses.