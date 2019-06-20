Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Local resident: "The whole thing was an inferno".

A safety inspection carried out at a block of flats that became engulfed by fire found that its wooden balconies posed a "significant hazard."

Twenty flats were destroyed and another 10 damaged in the blaze in Barking, east London, on 9 June.

During an assessment on 28 January, inspectors said they could not confirm if the decking and joists were made from fire resistant materials.

The building manager said all concerns in the assessment "were addressed".

Image copyright @sakukrish Image caption More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze on 9 June

The fire risk assessment was carried out by Osterna Limited five-and-a-half months before the blaze at Samuel Garside House.

Overall, inspectors found that the state of the building presented a "tolerable" risk to life from fire.

Assessors said the building's owners should check with developers to "ensure that fire retardant materials have been used" on the balconies.

They also recommended that the company should write to residents to warn them against having barbecues on balconies.

Bellway Homes, the block's developer, previously said the blaze could have been caused by a barbeque.

A spokesman for building's managing agent RMG said "all of the actions identified by the risk assessor were addressed and tracked for compliance purposes."

He said the building developer had "reported back... that the structure was compliant with the appropriate regulations" and residents had been informed not to have barbeques.

Bellway Homes previously told residents the decking and joists were not fire-retardant when they were put in.

However, they said they had followed up on the assessment and believed the materials used met with regulations.

Image copyright PA Image caption Twenty flats were destroyed and another 10 damaged

More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze, which spread over six floors, for more than two hours.

Residents described it as "an inferno" with the block being engulfed "in about two minutes".

Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and up to 18 families were evacuated from their homes and taken to a community centre.