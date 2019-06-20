Image copyright AFP Image caption Jack Shepherd challenged his conviction of manslaughter by gross negligence at the Court of Appeal

Speedboat killer Jack Shepherd has lost an appeal against his conviction for manslaughter.

Shepherd was jailed for six years for the death of Charlotte Brown who was thrown from his boat when it capsized on the River Thames in December 2015.

The 31-year-old challenged his conviction of manslaughter by gross negligence at the Court of Appeal last week.

But his appeal was dismissed by Sir Brian Leveson on Thursday.

Shepherd's lawyers had argued the conviction was unsafe as some evidence at his trial came from an interview during which he was not cautioned or offered a solicitor because of a "mistake" by police.

Giving his decision, Sir Brian said: "When granting leave (to appeal), the single judge made the point that the appellant should not be overoptimistic as to the outcome.

"That warning was prescient. The appeal against conviction is dismissed."

Shepherd, originally from Exeter, went on the run ahead of his Old Bailey trial and was convicted in his absence in July 2018.

He was later extradited to the UK from Georgia after handing himself in to police in the capital Tbilisi in January.

Jurors at his trial heard that he and Ms Brown, 24, from Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, had been drinking champagne and went on a late-night trip in his boat past the Houses of Parliament.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Charlotte Brown died in December 2015 when Shepherd took her on a date on his speedboat

Shepherd handed the controls to Ms Brown just before it struck a submerged tree and overturned, tipping both of them into the cold water.

He was plucked from the Thames alive, but Ms Brown was found unconscious and unresponsive.