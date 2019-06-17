Image copyright Google Image caption The man was found in Whalebone Lane, near to Stratford Park

A man, believed to be in his 40s, has been stabbed to death in east London.

The man was found collapsed in Whalebone Lane, near West Ham Lane, in Stratford, at 00:40 BST and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His death was the fourth killing in London in three days - there have been two other stabbings, and a shooting.

The victim's next of kin have been informed. A post-mortem examination has yet to take place. No arrests have been yet made.

A crime scene remains in place and there are road closures on West Ham Lane between Widdin Street and Paul Street. Stratford Park also remains closed.

A section 60 order, which allows police to stop and search people, has been put in place for the whole of Newham borough until 18:00.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Eniola Aluko, from Thamesmead, was the second of three people killed in London in the space of 24 hours

An 18-year-old man was stabbed to death on Friday afternoon in Wandsworth, south London. Two teenagers have been charged with murder.

Minutes later 19-year-old Eniola Aluko was shot dead in Plumstead, south-east London. Five people were arrested.

On Saturday, a man in his 30s died after he was stabbed in Tower Hamlets.

The deaths take the total number of homicides in London in 2019 to 57. This time last year there had been 77 homicides, 48 of which were stabbings.