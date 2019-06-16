Image copyright Met Police Image caption Eniola Aluko, from Thamesmead, was the second victim of three killings in London in the space of 24 hours

Police investigating the death of a man shot dead in a south-east London car park have made a fifth arrest.

Eniola Aluko, 19, from Thamesmead, was found injured in Hartville Road, Plumstead, at about 16:54 BST on Friday and pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Three teenage boys and a 17-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed until mid-July.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Aluko died from a single gunshot wound to the neck and chest.

Image caption The teenager was shot dead in Plumstead on Friday night

Det Insp John Marriott, from the Met, said: "The shooting took place not far from Plumstead Railway Station and I would urge anyone who was commuting to or from this station to come forward.

"It was also sunny at the time and a number of people would have been enjoying the weather in the area of Plumstead Gardens; I need you to come forward."