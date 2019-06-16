London

Eniola Aluko death: Fifth arrest over Plumstead shooting

  • 16 June 2019
Eniola Aluko Image copyright Met Police
Image caption Eniola Aluko, from Thamesmead, was the second victim of three killings in London in the space of 24 hours

Police investigating the death of a man shot dead in a south-east London car park have made a fifth arrest.

Eniola Aluko, 19, from Thamesmead, was found injured in Hartville Road, Plumstead, at about 16:54 BST on Friday and pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Three teenage boys and a 17-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of murder have been bailed until mid-July.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Aluko died from a single gunshot wound to the neck and chest.
Image caption The teenager was shot dead in Plumstead on Friday night

Det Insp John Marriott, from the Met, said: "The shooting took place not far from Plumstead Railway Station and I would urge anyone who was commuting to or from this station to come forward.

"It was also sunny at the time and a number of people would have been enjoying the weather in the area of Plumstead Gardens; I need you to come forward."

