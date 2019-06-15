Man stabbed to death in Tower Hamlets

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Alton Street in Tower Hamlets just before 14:00 BST to reports a man had been stabbed

A man has been stabbed to death in east London.

Police were called to Alton Street in Tower Hamlets just before 14:00 BST. The man, who was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

It comes after police made 14 arrests following four separate London attacks which left two teenagers dead and three men injured in the space of 12 hours.

The deaths take the total number of murders in London in 2019 to 56.

Last year there were 132 homicides - the highest level for a decade.