Man stabbed to death in Tower Hamlets
- 15 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been stabbed to death in east London.
Police were called to Alton Street in Tower Hamlets just before 14:00 BST. The man, who was in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.
It comes after police made 14 arrests following four separate London attacks which left two teenagers dead and three men injured in the space of 12 hours.
The deaths take the total number of murders in London in 2019 to 56.
Last year there were 132 homicides - the highest level for a decade.