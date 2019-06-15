Islington stabbing: Man charged over pushchair mum attack
- 15 June 2019
A man has been charged after a mother walking with her three-year-old son asleep in a pushchair was stabbed.
Christel Stainfield-Bruce, 36, was attacked after she refused to hand over her phone on Caedmon Road in Islington, north London, on 7 June.
She was treated in hospital for a stab wound to her leg and was told she was lucky the knife had missed an artery.
Ismail Musa, 26, of Tollington Road, was charged with causing GBH with intent.