Islington stabbing: Man charged over pushchair mum attack

  • 15 June 2019
Christel Stainfield-Bruce Image copyright Christel Stainfield-Bruce
Image caption Christel Stainfield-Bruce was walking with her three-year-old son when she was stabbed

A man has been charged after a mother walking with her three-year-old son asleep in a pushchair was stabbed.

Christel Stainfield-Bruce, 36, was attacked after she refused to hand over her phone on Caedmon Road in Islington, north London, on 7 June.

She was treated in hospital for a stab wound to her leg and was told she was lucky the knife had missed an artery.

Ismail Musa, 26, of Tollington Road, was charged with causing GBH with intent.

