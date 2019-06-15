Image copyright Met Police Image caption Tashaûn Aird died of a stab wound to the lung

A fourth teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in east London.

Tashaûn Aird, from Hackney Downs, was found fatally injured in Somerford Grove in Hackney on 1 May.

A 15-year-old boy arrested on Friday has been charged with murder, causing grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon, the Metropolitan Police said.

He is due to appear at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court later.

Two boys aged 15 and 16, and an 18-year old man, are also charged with Tashaûn's murder.

The 18-year-old is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm.

The 16-year-old is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm in relation to a second victim, and with possession of an offensive weapon and cannabis.

All three are due to appear at the Old Bailey on 25 July.