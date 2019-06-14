Image copyright Google Image caption The man died at the scene a short while after he was found

A man has been shot and killed in a car park in south-east London.

The victim, believed to be in his late teens, was critically injured in Hartville Road, Plumstead, just before 17:00 BST.

Armed police, local officers, the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance all attended, but he died a short while later.

Three men and a woman were arrested on suspicion of murder, the Metropolitan Police said.

There has not yet been a formal identification of the victim.

The Metropolitan Police is appealing for anyone with information on what happened to get in touch.

Local people have been told to expect an enhanced police presence in the area.