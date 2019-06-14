Image copyright National Crime Agency Image caption David Corentin was found with more than £500,000 in his vehicle after being stopped by investigators

An RAF sergeant has been jailed for his involvement in a £1m drug dealing and money laundering conspiracy.

David Corentin, 32, was found with more than £500,000 in his vehicle when he was stopped by investigators.

Corentin, of Rainham, east London, was sentenced to two years and three months after he admitted being concerned in a money laundering arrangement.

Two other men were also jailed at Kingston Crown Court for their part.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said Corentin was stopped after investigators saw Jason Warner place the bags into the serviceman's car.

Warner was detained 11 days later as he left sheltered accommodation where his mother's partner Dennis Jacobs, 71, lived.

Image caption Jason Warner and Dennis Jacobs were also jailed on Thursday

Officers searched Jacobs' flat and found 9.5kg of high-purity cocaine, 1.5kg of MDMA, 11kg of amphetamine and 26kg of cannabis resin, with an estimated street value of more than £1m.

The NCA said about £120,000 was found in a safe, while cutting agents and a hydraulic press were discovered hidden in a bedroom cupboard.

Warner, 48, from Canvey Island, Essex, was sentenced to eight years and four months imprisonment on Thursday after pleading guilty to transferring criminal property, conspiracy to supply class A and class B drugs, conspiracy to conceal criminal property and possessing criminal property.

Jacobs, of Richard Blackburn House, Dagenham, east London, was jailed for 12 months after admitting three counts of permitting his premises to be used for the production of a controlled substance.