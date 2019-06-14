Image copyright FACEBOOK Image caption Nathaniel Armstrong died after being stabbed in Fulham on 16 March

The case against a man charged with the murder of a TV weatherman's cousin has been dropped.

Lovel Bailey, 29, was accused of stabbing Nathaniel Armstrong, also 29, in Fulham, west London, on 16 March.

Mr Armstrong's relative, Good Morning Britain's Alex Beresford, had spoken out about knife crime 11 days before the killing.

Mr Bailey was due to face trial November but prosecutors said there was not a realistic prospect of conviction.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC told the Old Bailey the defendant, of Bromwich Walk, Little Bromwich, Birmingham, had already been released from custody and the deceased's family informed.

The stabbing was alleged to have occurred during an argument between Mr Armstrong and the defendant.

Mr Beresford, 38, has described his cousin as "a bright young man with his whole future ahead of him".

Mr Armstrong died shortly before 01:00 GMT in Gowan Avenue - the same street where TV presenter Jill Dando was murdered 20 years ago.