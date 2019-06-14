Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People gathered for an overnight vigil close to the site of the tower

Survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire and friends and family of those who died are attending events to mark the two-year anniversary of the tragedy.

Seventy-two people were killed in the blaze in North Kensington, west London, on 14 June 2017.

Bereaved families are being joined by politicians for a memorial service that started at 11:00 BST and will end with white doves being released.

A multi-faith vigil and a silent walk will also be held later.

Landmarks across the capital including 10 Downing Street and Kensington Palace were lit green overnight to mark the anniversary.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kensington Palace was one of a number of monuments in London lit green overnight

Image copyright EPA Image caption Theresa May has called the fire "a local and a national tragedy"

The main memorial service is being held at St Helen's Church, close to the tower.

Communities Secretary James Brokenshire and fire minister Nick Hurd are attending the service which will also feature the singing of Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist and Grenfell survivor Leanne Mya.

Other events taking place during the day include prayer vigils, a private wreath-laying ceremony and a remembrance service featuring 72 bell tolls.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Green balloons were released above the tower overnight

Karim Mussilhy, whose uncle died in the fire, said it was important for all those affected to stand together and "make sure the general public understand that the issues of Grenfell are still happening today".

Seventeen families who were affected by the fire have yet to be found permanent accommodation, with one of those still living in a hotel and two others in serviced apartments.

More than 200 high-rise buildings in England with cladding similar to that used on the tower are yet to have work to remove it.

Nearly 8,000 people have also been screened for signs of trauma by the Grenfell Health and Wellbeing Service, with 398 children among those who have entered treatment.

Yvette Williams, a co-ordinator of campaign group Justice 4 Grenfell, said survivors were "increasingly feeling a sense of injustice" in the 24 months since the fire.

Theresa May called the disaster "a local and a national tragedy with far-reaching consequences" which "we must not forget".