Image copyright Met Police Image caption Adrian Murphy's body was discovered in a flat in Battersea on 4 June

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's death in a south-west London flat was linked to an earlier rape inquiry.

Adrian Murphy, 43, was discovered in Battersea on 4 June. A post-mortem failed to determine how he died. Items of his had been stolen from the flat.

Police have linked it to a rape allegation where a man was drugged and his flat was ransacked.

A 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl were both arrested on 12 June.

The 40-year-old rape victim is believed to have been drugged by a man who he met on a social networking platform.

Laptops, phones and cash stolen

He invited the suspect to his flat in Walthamstow, north-east London, on 30 May but became unconscious and was found later that day by a friend who raised the alarm.

The man was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Property including laptops, mobile phones, a wallet and cash were stolen from his flat.

Det Ch Insp Rob Pack said the two incidents had been linked "through our suspects".

"We know the victim in the Walthamstow incident met the male suspect through a social networking site and we are investigating whether there is a similar connection in Mr Murphy's death," he said.

The 24-year-old man was held on suspicion of murder, rape and theft and has since been bailed to attend a police station at a later date.

The teenage girl has been released under investigation having been arrested on suspicion of murder and theft.

Police believe there is "a possibility other offences may have been committed before 30 May" and have appealed for witnesses.