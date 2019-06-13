Image copyright Christel Stainfield-Bruce Image caption Christel Stainfield-Bruce was walking with her three-year-old son when she was stabbed

A man has been arrested after a mother walking with her three-year-old son asleep in a pushchair was stabbed.

Christel Stainfield-Bruce, 36, was attacked after she refused to hand over her phone on Caedmon Road in Islington, north London, last Friday afternoon.

She was treated in hospital for a stab wound to her leg, and was told she was lucky the knife had missed an artery.

The suspect, 26, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.