Islington stabbing: Man arrested over pushchair mum attack
- 13 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after a mother walking with her three-year-old son asleep in a pushchair was stabbed.
Christel Stainfield-Bruce, 36, was attacked after she refused to hand over her phone on Caedmon Road in Islington, north London, last Friday afternoon.
She was treated in hospital for a stab wound to her leg, and was told she was lucky the knife had missed an artery.
The suspect, 26, was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.