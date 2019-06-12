Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Met Police hopes the change will make police work more attractive to both men and women with family commitments

The Met Police will recruit part-time police constables for the first time as the force tries to "break down barriers" deterring women from joining.

From November, all new constable recruits will be able to choose between full-time or part-time working hours.

The force said it believed it was the first in the UK to offer part-time positions.

The Met's own research showed full-time working hours deterred some women from considering a career in policing.

"The case for doing this was clear - we know that one of the obstacles stopping people from fulfilling their dreams of becoming a police officer has been the lack of flexibility in how they have to train and balance their family life", Commissioner Cressida Dick said.

"We will continue to break down barriers where we know they exist as we strive to open up a career in policing with the Met to even more people."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The announcement comes in the same year the Met is celebrating 100 years of women serving in its force

Commander Catherine Roper, force lead on professionalism, said: "I am thrilled that the Met is now able to offer this opportunity.

"Many people wish to join our incredible organisation but have other responsibilities that make a full-time commitment extremely difficult."

Previously, all new police constable recruits were expected to complete their training and then their probationary training period on a full-time basis before they were able to apply for part-time working.

The first intake of constables to be offered part-time positions will begin training in November.