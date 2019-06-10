Image copyright PA

A man has been charged with murder after a stabbing in north London, police said.

Baris Kucuk, 33, was stabbed in the leg in the early hours of 1 June in Seven Sisters Road, Haringey. He was taken to hospital, where he died two days later.

Adam Tarik, 24, of Vale Road, north London, has been charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday, Scotland Yard said.

A 17-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder on June 3 has been released under investigation.