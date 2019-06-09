Image copyright LFB Image caption About 100 firefighters were called to De Pass Gardens in Barking

Dozens of firefighters are dealing with a large fire at a block of flats in Barking, east London.

London Fire Brigade tweeted just after 16:00 BST that 15 crews totalling about 100 firefighters were called to De Pass Gardens.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and it is not clear if there are any injuries.

Pictures on social media showed part of the building engulfed in flames and smoke billowing into the air.