Image copyright Met Police Image caption Clockwise L-R: Fahd Amri, Marvin Kerkhof, Boy Patrick Calvin Fuchs and Stefan Tromp were all jailed

Four Dutch football fans who threw concrete slabs at Tottenham supporters when violence erupted before their Champions League semi-final against Ajax have been jailed.

Spurs and Ajax fans clashed before the match on 30 April.

Marvin Kerkhof, Stefan Tromp, Fahd Amri and Boy Patrick Calvin Fuchs - all from Amsterdam - pleaded guilty to affray and were jailed for 20 weeks.

Three Met Police officers were injured when they tried to break up the brawl.

Wood Green Crown Court heard the disorder started on Tottenham High Road where a fight broke out between the two groups of supporters who launched glass bottles, bricks and concrete slabs at each other.

A man was struck on the head by a glass bottle and suffered a fractured skull and bleed on the brain.

The court head Kerkhof, 29, was at the forefront of the disorder, goading and antagonising opposing fans and continually launching objects at them.

Amri, 23, and Tromp, 34, were both seen wrapping their belts around their hands to be used as weapons, covering their faces and throwing large lumps of paving and bricks at fans and officers.

Fuchs, 28, punched an officer in the back of the head, then grabbed onto a lamppost, jumped and attempted to kick another officer.

He was sentenced to an extra eight weeks in prison for assaulting an emergency worker.

The four men have also been given six-year Football Banning Orders.

Tottenham beat Ajax over the two legs but went on to lose the Champions League final to Liverpool 2-0.