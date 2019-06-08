Image copyright Met Police Image caption Malcolm Mide-Madariola died shortly after being taken to hospital

The family of a 17-year-old murdered while standing up for his friend have said they will help fund education and school clothes for "vulnerable" youths.

Malcolm Mide-Madariola was stabbed to death near Clapham South Tube station in south-west London on 2 November.

His father, Olumide Wole-Madariola, said Malcolm "shared with people that didn't have as much" - buying lunch for four friends on the day he died.

He said he had spent thousands to start a charity in his son's name.

Mr Wole-Madariola said the Malcolm Mide-Madariola World Foundation - being launched on Saturday - aimed to have an "educational approach to recharge youths' lives".

"When you have kids that are not engrossed in anything they tend to wander away," he said.

"Regardless of where they're coming from, if their parents are divorced, criminal, or been to jail, they should know that their own personal future matters."

Image copyright Olumide Wole-Madariola Image caption Mr Wole-Madariola said his son was "kindness personified and that was what eventually took his life"

The foundation plans to rent space to put on lectures and vocational courses, before eventually finding a permanent home in Clapham.

The charity will also help those who cannot afford school meals and school clothing.

Mr Wole-Madariola said he had received messages of support from Prime Minister Theresa May and the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Image copyright Olumide Wole-Madariola Image caption Olumide Wole-Madariola visited Theresa May and told her about the foundation

Last month, a 17-year-old boy was found guilty of Malcolm's murder and a 19-year-old admitted having a knife in connection with his death.

The Old Bailey heard Malcolm was an "innocent victim" who stood up for a friend in a college dispute.

But Mr Wole-Madariola said he felt "more pity than hate" for those involved in his son's death.

"Their future is practically gone with what they've done," he said.

"When a youth's life is destroyed there's a future leader's life destroyed, a future leader in the family, in society."