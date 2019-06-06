Woman found dead at Finchley hotel
- 6 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The death of a woman in a north London hotel is being linked to the discovery of heroin, police have said.
Staff found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive at the Ramada on Leisure Way, Finchley, at about 14:44 BST. Her death is being treated as suspicious.
Guests and staff were evacuated as a precaution after a substance was found, which was later confirmed to be the class A drug.
Paramedics assessed six other people but none were not taken to hospital.