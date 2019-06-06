Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael Weir is accused of the two murders of two pensioners in 1998

A man from east London has pleaded not guilty to the murders of two pensioners more than 20 years ago.

Michael Weir, 52, from Hackney, appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday by video link.

He pleaded not guilty to the murder of 73-year-old Leonard Harris, on 16 June 1998, and also denied murdering 83-year-old Rose Seferian on 9 April 1998.

Mrs Justice McGowan said Mr Weir will face a three-week trial at the Old Bailey starting on 14 October.