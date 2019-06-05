Man killed in Mitcham police car crash
- 5 June 2019
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a police car responding to an emergency call in south London.
The man, believed to be in his 60s, was killed in the crash on Western Road, Mitcham, at about 11:30 BST.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Met Police said. Road closures are in place.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating and the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.