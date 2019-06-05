Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened at the junction of Ingrave Street and McDermott Close in Wandsworth

A pedestrian in his 80s has died after being hit by a car in south-west London.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck on Ingrave Street in Wandsworth at about 13:40 BST on Tuesday. He died on Wednesday morning.

A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

She has since been released under investigation.