Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Wandsworth
- 5 June 2019
A pedestrian in his 80s has died after being hit by a car in south-west London.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was struck on Ingrave Street in Wandsworth at about 13:40 BST on Tuesday. He died on Wednesday morning.
A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
She has since been released under investigation.