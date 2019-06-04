Image copyright NHS Press Office/PA Image caption Simonne Kerr went on the TV talent show following the death of her son Kavele

A former soldier accused of murdering his Britain's Got Talent finalist girlfriend told police he cut her neck to "defend" himself, a court has heard.

Desmond Sylva, 41, stabbed nurse Simonne Kerr more than 70 times in August 2018, jurors heard.

The Old Bailey heard when police arrived at his Clapham flat he said "my girlfriend tried to attack me".

Mr Sylva has admitted manslaughter but denies murder, claiming his depression impaired his mental function.

Jurors heard Iraq war veteran Mr Sylva had served in the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers between 2002 and 2012 before he was discharged on medical grounds.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Kerr was pronounced dead at the scene on 15 August last year

The court has heard that Ms Kerr, 31, was attacked with a kitchen knife after she returned from work at Guy's and St Thomas's Hospital on 15 August.

Mr Sylva then rang his brother before calling 999 and he was arrested outside his flat by PC Joe Wright, the jury was told.

In bodycam footage played in court, PC Wright asked him: "Why have you got blood in your hands?"

The defendant said: "My girlfriend tried to attack me and I..."

Mr Sylva directed officers to Ms Kerr's body in an upstairs bedroom, where they discovered her naked on the floor covered by a bloody duvet.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Kerr was killed in an "utterly terrifying attack", the court heard

Asked what happened, he said it was "just a fight", adding: "I just defend myself."

Mr Sylva went on to say he injured Ms Kerr's neck with a knife.

Following his arrest, Mr Sylva was asked if he wanted to "clarify" anything.

The defendant said he had "mental health issues" and had taken olanzapine medication, used to treat bipolar disorder, that morning.

Jurors have heard that toxicology texts found no alcohol or drugs or presence of olanzapine.

Ms Kerr joined the B Positive Choir on ITV's Britain's Got Talent show after the death of her six-year-old son Kavele from complications of sickle cell disease.

She performed with the choir in last year's final of the ITV talent show, which was won by Lost Voice Guy.

The trial continues.