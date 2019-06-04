Image copyright Met Police Image caption Aron Warren was attacked in his flat in Greenwich

A teen has been convicted of stabbing a man to death over money and a PlayStation.

Aron Warren, 18, was attacked at Topham House on Prior Street, Greenwich, on 8 December.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty at the Old Bailey of murder and having an article with a blade or point. He will be sentenced on a date to be fixed.

The court previously heard the killer was "envious" of Mr Warren's lifestyle.

Judge Paul Dodgson asked for psychiatric and psychological examinations to be completed before passing sentence.

"I believe he is very dangerous at this stage in his life," the judge said.

London homicides in 2018

Sorry, your browser cannot display this map

The judge said the defendant's behaviour before the offence and subsequent to that caused him "great concern."

During the trial, prosecutor James Mulholland QC told the jury that after the stabbing, the defendant stole two large hunting knives in their sheaths and a fake Rolex watch from the flat.

Image caption A witness told jurors he was in Aron Warren's south London flat when the 18-year-old was attacked

The knives were recovered when police arrested the teenager four days later.

Police also found an iPad in his bedroom which contained a photograph of the defendant wearing the watch, the court heard.