A man has died two days after being stabbed in a "seemingly unprovoked" attack in north London.

The 33-year-old was stabbed in the leg at about 03:00 BST on Saturday, near the junction between Seven Sisters Road and Vartry Road.

He was treated at the scene by medics before being taken to a north London hospital, where he died on Monday.

His next of kin have been informed, although a formal identification has yet to take place.

A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course, police said.

The Metropolitan Police's Homicide and Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, but has made no arrests.

Witnesses have been asked to contact police.