Image copyright NHS Press Office/PA Image caption Simonne Kerr appeared on Britain's Got Talent as part of the B Positive Choir last year

A nurse who performed on Britain's Got Talent was killed by her partner who stabbed her more than 70 times and slashed her throat, a court has heard.

Simonne Kerr, 31, was last seen heading to Desmond Sylva's flat in Clapham, south London, on 15 August last year.

The Old Bailey heard Mr Sylva called his brother at lunchtime that day to say he had killed his girlfriend before he alerted the emergency services.

The 41-year-old denies murder but has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC told the jury Ms Kerr "did not stand a chance" during the "utterly terrifying attack".

"Desmond Sylva had used a kitchen knife... and despite her efforts to fight him off, she was clearly powerless to do so," he said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ms Kerr was killed in an "utterly terrifying attack", the court heard

The body of the Guy's and St Thomas's nurse was found lying beside a bed, wrapped in a blood soaked duvet.

Following the attack, Mr Sylva told police he had "lots of mental health issues" and said he had been defending himself from his partner who was "trying to fight me and take my money", the court heard.

However, Mr Glasgow said Mr Sylva's depression "neither explains nor justifies his actions" and suggested he had simply "lost his temper".

"He chose to pick up a knife and he chose to use it again and again to stab Simonne Kerr at a time when he was not acting in lawful self-defence," the prosecutor added.

Jurors heard Mr Sylva had served in the Royal Regiment of Fusiliers between 2002 and 2012 before he was discharged on medical grounds.

Since then he has been given treatment on a number of occasions and diagnosed with bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and depression.

The court heard Mr Sylva had been briefly admitted to hospital after telling his mother he was feeling suicidal on 9 August last year, while the day before Ms Kerr's death he allegedly told his brother he was going to kill himself or someone else.

The trial continues.