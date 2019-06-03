Image caption Clockwise from top left: Chrissy Archibald, Sebastien Belanger, Kirsty Boden, Ignacio Echeverria, Sara Zelenak, Xavier Thomas, Alexandre Pigeard, James McMullan

Memorial services will be held at Southwark Cathedral to mark the second anniversary of the London Bridge terror attack.

Eight people were killed and 48 seriously injured after three men drove into pedestrians then stabbed people in Borough Market on 3 June 2017.

A memorial evensong will begin at 17:30 BST while a special prayer service will finish at the time the attack ended.

An inquest into the eight deaths has been adjourned until Tuesday.

Xavier Thomas, 45, Christine Archibald, 30, Sara Zelenak, 21, Sebastien Belanger, 36, James McMullan, 32, Kirsty Boden, 28, Alexandre Pigeard, 26, and Ignacio Echeverria, 39, were all killed in the attack.

Candles will be lit for those who died during evensong and the service will culminate with a procession to a newly planted "tree of healing".

The tree has been planted in the churchyard using compost created from floral tributes laid on London Bridge in the aftermath of the attack.

The later prayer service will begin at 21:58, the time attack the began, and will conclude with a moment of silence at 22:16.

Skip Twitter post by @deansouthwark Today is the 2nd Anniversary of the #londonbridgeattack You are invited to join us as we remember those events and all who were caught up in them at services @Southwarkcathed at 5.30pm and 9.58pm. The cathedral is open all day and flowers can be laid at the Tree of Healing. pic.twitter.com/CMdOyPIT4v — Andrew Nunn (@deansouthwark) June 3, 2019 Report

Borough Market is open as usual but the market trustees said traders would be "quietly marking the second anniversary" with flags flying at half-mast.

The mayor of London said the anniversary would be "no less difficult" for those affected.

"Our thoughts are with the victims' families and all those who were injured," Sadiq Khan said.

Emergency services including the Met Police have also paid tribute to those who died, as well as recalling "the bravery of the officers and the public who confronted danger".