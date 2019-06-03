London

Southall mosque: 'Hammer attack' man detained be worshippers

  • 3 June 2019
Darussalam Cultural Centre Image copyright Google
Image caption The Met said there were no reported injuries

A man was detained by worshippers at a west London mosque after he reportedly tried to attack people with a hammer.

Officers were called to the Darussalam Cultural Centre in Hayes Road, Southall, shortly after 04:30 BST.

The 38-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm. There were no reported injuries.

It was thought the man had been involved in a dispute with people who he believed were at the mosque the previous day, the Met Police said.

