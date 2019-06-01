Man killed in fight at Harrow pub
- 1 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been killed in a fight that broke out at a pub in north-west London.
The Met Police said it happened in Preston Road, Harrow, at 23:05 BST on Thursday.
Paramedics attended and the 53-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 32-year-old man arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder has been bailed until the end of June. Police refused to name the pub but have urged witnesses to contact them.