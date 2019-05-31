Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics treated Iderval da Silva on Charlotte Despard Avenue

A teenager has been charged with murdering a man who died after he was attacked by a group trying to steal his moped.

Brazilian national Iderval da Silva, 46, was found with a head injury on Charlotte Despard Avenue in Battersea, south-west London, at about 16:30 BST on Saturday.

He died in hospital on Tuesday, the Met Police said.

A 16-year-old boy, from Wandsworth, has been charged with his murder.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court later.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after he went to a police station in south-west London, the Met added.

The moped was not stolen and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.