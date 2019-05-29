Image copyright Met Police Image caption Jordan Douherty was killed outside Clockhouse Community Centre in Romford

A boy who stabbed a 15-year-old drill rapper to death at a party has been jailed for life.

Jordan Douherty was stabbed twice after being chased by a group outside Clockhouse Community Centre in Romford, east London, on 23 June.

Jordan, whose performing name was Young Valenti, was believed to be the second youngest person stabbed to death in London last year

His killer, aged 17, who cannot be named, must serve at least 15 years.

Judge Anthony Bate said taking a knife to a party was "stark and disturbing".

The court heard the killing was shared on Snapchat.

The boy was found guilty of murder in December following an Old Bailey trial.

Two others - a 16-year-old boy and 18-year-old Nicolas Jalo - were convicted of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

The court was told a confrontation took place and Jordan was pursued by a large group of young men, with a smaller group surrounding him, punching, kicking and standing on him as he fell to the ground.

Image caption Jordan Douherty was one of the youngest fatal stabbing victims in London last year

The trial heard Jordan was stabbed twice, and suffered a "catastrophic injury" to the heart.

William Nayya-Welly, 21, of Shepherds Close, Romford, then tried to conceal the knife after the attack by kicking it under a car.

He was sentenced to 12 months in a young offenders' institution after he pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

In a statement read to the court, Jordan's mother Fatimota Alli-Douherty said she had suffered recurring nightmares and was "paralysed by grief".

Sentencing the boy convicted of murder, Judge Bate told him: "After drawing out the knife, you intended to kill Jordan.

"The pathology shows you were - albeit briefly - in deadly earnest when you pressed home that lethal attack against a recumbent and unarmed younger boy."

Jalo was sentenced to four years' detention, while the 16-year-old was sentenced to three years.