A suspected unexploded bomb on the banks of the River Thames turned out to be a "giant glittery Christmas bauble".

The ordinance-like ornament was mistaken for an explosive when it washed up near Wapping, east London.

Met Police officers were called to inspect the device - and "luckily" realised it was an oversized festive feature.

It comes a few days after an unexploded World War Two bomb was discovered in Kingston-upon-Thames.

Students from Kingston University had to be evacuated from the campus until the device was dealt with.

Officers called from Tower Hamlets called to deal with the bauble posted a picture of the faded decoration on Twitter.

