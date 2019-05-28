Image copyright Google Image caption Paramedics treated the man on Charlotte Despard Avenue after thieves tried to take his moped from a nearby car park

A man has died after he was attacked by a group of males trying to steal his moped in London.

The Metropolitan Police said the 46-year-old approached them in a car park near shops off Battersea Park Road, south-west London, on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital with a head injury and died on Tuesday. Police described the attack as cowardly.

A 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He is on police bail pending inquiries.

The moped was not stolen and is being forensically tested.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Chief Supt Sally Benatar said: "My thoughts are with the victim and his family and friends.

"I am also aware of the impact this murder has had on the local community, especially given the proximity to the scene of Ian Tomlin's tragic murder in October last year."

Mr Tomlin was battered to death with a baseball bat after confronting drug dealers outside his flat in Battersea.