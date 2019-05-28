Woman dies in Orpington house fire
- 28 May 2019
A woman has died in a house fire in south-east London.
The blaze started at a property in Cray Avenue, Orpington, at about 23:14 BST on Monday and firefighters found the body of a 45-year-old woman.
London Fire Brigade said a 44-year-old man had been taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, while two children suffered non life-threatening injuries.
An investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.